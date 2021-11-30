The offer of horror series and movies in the final stretch of the year usually leaves such an avalanche of titles that rarely does something different appear that plays to vary the formula, and after the Halloween indignation with the successful work of Mike Flanagan, Netflix manages to score again with a more modest, but very interesting proposal, ‘Paranormal’, the first horror series made in Egypt and first original from the country of the platform.

‘Paranormal’ may have a moderate budget for a number of these features, but within the Egyptian industry it means having means that are not usually there so close at hand, and in return, the world has access to a production at least competent, which makes you think about what an ‘Evil’ or ‘X-Files’ would look like in a completely different culture and location.

THE 10 BEST SERIES OF THE DECADE (2010-2019)

An extraordinary character





The six episodes of the first season are based on the popular collection of 81 horror books by Ahmed Khaled Tawfik which was first released in the early 1990s, revolving around the daily life of the protagonist Dr. Refaat Ismail, played by a phlegmatic Ahmed Amin, a hematologist who has always ignored everything that seems supernatural and bases everything on science and it is an African version of classical occult researchers, from Carnacki to Kolchak.

Amin, an actor best known for taking on comedic roles, delivers an endearing performance, as Ismail. Not only does he narrate events from his past and present throughout his adventures, but also we have access to his inner dialogue, which is often the exact opposite of what he says. The actor manages to add a layer of humorous closeness with rather sarcastic and dark humor, creating a sullen, withdrawn and cynical character for which his hunched over and cartoonish physique fits perfectly.

Most of the first episode is intended to familiarize us with the doctor, his family and their vital conflict, trapped in a love triangle in which Egyptian culture plays a fundamental role. Each chapter has a self-contained “monster of the week” story tied to the next one by some consequence of the previous episode, but the main interest is its characters, well written and with a subtle humor based on reactions, without rushing but without slowing down or including unnecessary padding.

‘Paranormal’: mystery, adventure and not very intense terror

Another attractive element of ‘Paranormal‘ the thing is transports audiences through late 1960s Egypt and experiences a sumptuous and well-set level or production which makes it easy to get lost in Ismail’s story even though the horror side is suggested and doesn’t focus so much on the scares and fear as on the unease, atmosphere and actualization of mythological creatures like mummies, succubi and naiads. Except for some strenuous but insufficient use of CGI, the series tends more towards realism than pure fantasy.





The tone is similar to that of the aforementioned series, but does not place as much emphasis on horror or fantasy as Tawfik’s very well-written dialogue, which elevates the whole and creates a nostalgic feel for Egyptian audiences and intriguing for international audiences. There are desert dives, tombs and many locations that make the production a multi-genre event where the adventure to the ‘Congo’ (1995) and the social cinema of terror of the middle east like ‘Under the shadow‘(Under the Shadow, 2016).

Terror has good taste, there is no excess of easy scares, although there is also no great will to make atmospheres unbreathable. In addition, there is variety between chapters thanks to the alternation of the work of two directors, Amr Salama and Majid Alansari, who manage to focus interest on the great Refaat, who it’s like seeing Saza or Jose Luis López Vázquez starring ‘Insidious’ (2010).

‘Paranormal’ does not want to change the world nor does it need it, but offers good characters and nimble episodesNot inconsiderable achievements in a time full of disappointments like the bland ‘Truth Seekers’.