Today, November 19, arrives Cowboy bebop to the Netflix platform. The live-action version will try to have many similarities with the hit anime.

In 2018, Netflix managed to acquire the broadcasting rights of Cowboy bebop. Written by Christopher Yost and directed by Alex García López, the live-action series will last ten one-hour episodes and will star John Cho, who will take on the role of Spike Spiegel.

Since it was announced that the famous anime would have a live-action adaptation for the small screen, fans have not stopped wondering if this new production will be faithful to the original or will have some changes, and now from the official account of the series On Twitter, the platform has decided to answer these questions with important images.

In addition to starring John Cho, the Cowboy Bebop remake will feature Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, Elena Satine as Julia, and Alex Hassell as Vicious. The original anime lasted only one season in 1998, but although its duration was quite short it managed to become a cult series. So much so, that in 2001 he had an animated film titled Cowboy Bebop: Knockin ‘On Heaven’s Door. Within the streaming platform, fans will not only find the live-action version starting today, November 19, but the 26-episode anime is already available.

Original version vs the series

To warm up the engines and raise expectations, the official account of Cowboy bebop has released several promotional videos where they compare the live-action version with the original. In this way, within the scenes you can see a rose falling into a puddle, also the Bebop spacecraft making a landing in the sea and the iconic fight scene of “The Ballad of the Fallen Angels” between Spike and Vicious in the church. Since it revealed the first trailer for the series, Netflix made it clear that this fiction will seek to be quite faithful to the famous anime. In addition to featuring important characters and other similarities, this production also features music by the original composer, Yoko Kanno.

In addition to the videos, in recent weeks they also shared different posters starring the most wanted villains in history. In this way, in the first season the Bebop team will face Pierre La Fou (Josh Randall), Teddy Bomber. (Rodney Cook), Abdul Hakim (Cali Nelle) and Maria Murdock (Adrienne Barbeau).