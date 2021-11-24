Attention, this article contains SPOILERS for Cowboy Bebop.

The live action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop by Netflix It has now fully hit the video on demand platform and fans are not as satisfied as they could have been. The series is garnering mixed and negative reviews and there are several points that explain it. One of them is the absence of an important character. Specifically we talk about Radical Ed, the craziest member of the Bebop. Now, the showrunner of the series, André Nemec, has wanted to explain the reason for this decision in a recent talk granted to the ComicBook portal, where he points out the reason that led them not to show Ed until the final scene of the first season.

to everyone who’s been asking “Where’s Ed?” – you don’t have to wait any longer introducing newcomer Eden Perkins (they / them), who plays the role of Radical Ed in Netflix’s COWBOY BEBOP, now streaming pic.twitter.com/ttnL7xdTVb – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 19, 2021

“All we wanted was for Ed to make an appearance on Cowboy Bebop. You already know, Ed does not appear until the ninth episode of the anime, so it’s not like he’s a main member of the Bebop crew in the anime either. And it was important to spend enough time with these characters to really understand them and get attraction “, Nemec began by saying before pointing out that” Faye Valentine is a disruptor, but Ed is a gigantic disruptor “, which could affect the dynamics of the series.

“We needed some stability between who these characters were before we could introduce this other crazy component in the series. Radical Ed is always up to something crazy and getting the band into trouble ”, Nemec concludes about it. The final scene of the first season of Cowboy Bebop shows us Eden perkins in Ed’s skin, a gender neutral actress and that will add nuances to a character that will retain the madness of anime. Now we just have to wait to know what numbers the series harvests to see if Netflix renews it for a second season where Ed can be definitively incorporated as part of the Bebop crew.