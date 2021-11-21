Arcane is the spectacular series “Steampunk” from Netflix whose first season is now available and now they have confirmed the second.

Set in the League of Legends Universe, the Serie Arcane from Netflix presents us with two cities in conflict, Piltover who is dedicated to science and begins to experiment with magic and Zaun where the inhabitants survive as best they can and there is a drug that transforms them into monsters. Through 9 gripping episodes, we follow many very interesting characters whose goals intersect.

It seems that Arcane is proving to be a tremendous success, as the immediate renewal by Netflix indicates that fans of the video game and animation are enjoying it a lot. This is great news, because the last episode remains very interesting. So we really want to know what will happen next.

Do not rule out that they do spin-offs of this series.

“I think the company has always wanted to allow players to spend time with their champions, not on combat throws, and understand who they are when they are off the battlefield.” Said Alex Yee, one of the creators of Netflix’s Arcane. And a lot of people over time have really put a lot of love and energy into making the world and the characters feel robust and three-dimensional. So I think there is certainly an appetite to explore more of those stories. We’re primarily focused on Arcane and learning what we can from that at the moment, but I think everyone would be very happy to be able to share more stories in many different types of media for other champions in other regions. “

Do you like Arcane from Netflix? This series has really been a big surprise for me, since the aesthetic Steampunk, the great characters it has and the exciting plot, have made it quickly become one of the animation programs that I liked the most of the year 2021.