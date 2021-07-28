Netflix would be working on a FF series

A couple of months ago it was revealed that an animated series of Final Fantasy IX it was already in development. Now, a new report indicates that Netflix would be in charge of a live action adaptation of the famous Square Enix RPG series.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, a “reliable source” has told them that Netflix is ​​working on a live action series of Final Fantasy. At the moment there is no more information about it. Although concrete plans are not mentioned, it is likely that we will see an adaptation of Final Fantasy VII, since it is the most popular installment, although it is not ruled out to see something related to other titles in the series. It is important to mention that this is just a rumor, and there is no official information at the moment.

For a couple of months, we have seen how Netflix has built relationships with some of the most popular companies in the video game industry, this with the aim of creating several productions based on the largest properties of the medium, such as Assassin’s Creed. In the same way, it is likely that this also has something to do with the streaming service that the company is developing.

On related issues, Netflix is ​​also working on a live action Pokémon series. Similarly, another rumor indicates that the streaming company could be developing a Dragon Age series.

Via: Giant Freakin Robot

