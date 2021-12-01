There are still a few days for Netflix The end of ‘La casa de papel’ premieres, but the platform did not want to wait any longer to confirm a spin-off on the origins of Berlin, the very popular character played by Pedro Alonso, which will premiere in 2023.

A surprise

Everyone who has seen ‘La casa de papel’ was very clear that any type of sequel starring Berlin was impossible unless those responsible for them pulled out some crazy script twist, but I’m sure I’m not the only one who either the universe created by Alex Pina was to be expanded in this way.

In fact, the return from Berlin in the last seasons of ‘La casa de papel’ was already a bit caught with tweezers, something that Alonso himself recently described as being in “a parallel series since my character died. ” However, it is such a beloved character it makes sense that they want to continue counting on him.

Alonso himself was in charge of announcing the next existence of the series at an event for fans held in the city of Madrid. At the moment there are no more details about it, but I’m sure it won’t take long for us to have more news about it.