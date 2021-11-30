Since the most used streaming service in the world does not have two-step verification, the only way to secure your account is by entering the phone number within our profile.

If tomorrow a group of hackers steal our Netflix account, the safest thing is that recovering the account will not take us too long … unless we have very bad luck.

The classic two-step verification, where we enter the phone number in an application and it sends us a code to the mobile for us to enter to ensure that we are the owners of the account, is a vital security addition in today’s world.

Our Google, Microsoft or Steam accounts They have had the option for years and the reason is clear: Account thefts are very common and 2FA has been shown to be the most useful way to secure our accounts.

The problem is that Netflix does not have two-step authentication, so in case of hacking we are more exposed than in the rest of the services.

Fortunately, Netflix does stop us from putting the phone number into our app profileTherefore, if pirates compromise our account, it is very easy to prove that we are the legitimate owners of the account.

And they know this from the application, and that is why for some time the company has begun to ask its customers to fill in all the information boxes that we have in our Netflix profile: country, credit card for payments, home address and phone number.

In the absence of a two-step verification, which would be truly ideal, Netflix has seen fit to incorporate this step. Although hope is never lost and I hope we will see in 2022 this very useful security tool that avoids so many hacks.