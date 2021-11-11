The rhythmic advance video game Hextech Mayhem, starring the character of League of Legends Ziggs, is added to the list of the Netflix Games and in this note we will tell you all the details!

Riot games apparently it is pure machine. It was recently the successful premiere of Arcane, Netflix’s new animated series based on League of Legends, and now Riot Forge, the company’s distributor, ad Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story. This rhythm and platform video game will feature Ziggs, a yordle expert in explosives, and will feature the appearance of Heimerdinger. East spin-off of the LoL will not only be available to Pc and Nintendo Switchen, but we can also see it in the catalog of Netflix Games.

PICTURE IT… THE GREATEST BOMB THE WORLD HAS EVER SEEN… DEVELOPED BY ME, ZIGGS! 💣 WHADDYA SAY? LIKE THIS TWEET AND I’LL LET YOU KNOW WHEN IT’S TIME TO WREAK HAVOC IN PILTOVER WITH HEXTECH MAYHEM: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORY, AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 16! 🧨 pic.twitter.com/dCp40LPLOk – Hextech Mayhem💥 (@RiotForge) November 9, 2021

Riot Forge showed the official trailer of Hextech Mayhem and we could see that Ziggs It will only do three things: jump, follow the music and make everything explode. This will happen as long as the player follows the instructions to successfully perform the movements of our main character and ensure that he fulfills his mission.

It will be a rhythmic advance game, where each action will have an explosive reaction. Ziggs You must drop bombs and keep up with the music while jumping obstacles, dodging enemies and setting fire to the city of Piltover to the sound of chaos. It will also be Heimerdinger who will try to ruin all the fun for our explosives lover.

The developer of the video game, Choice Provision, confirmed that Hextech Mayhem It will offer several game modes, although all will be based on moving to the rhythm of the music. One of them will be the Free Chaos system, in which you can improvise, create spontaneous explosions, orchestrate your own chaos and “earn extra points while dodging the boring police and showing them everything they are missing.”

The game will arrive on November 16 at Nintendo switch and Pc through Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG at the cost of 10 dollars. Those who pre-order the game will receive a special skin, which means that in Hextech Mayhem there will be cosmetics and content available to unlock. The video game will also be added to the list of Netflix Games in the future and, in this case, users of this platform will not have to pay anything to play it on their devices.

If you want to know more details of the game, the same day of the launch of Hextech Mayhem, Riot Forge will make a special broadcast where we can find out and see more of the explosives expert, Ziggs.

