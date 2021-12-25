Coinciding with the anniversary of its premiere at Christmas 2020, Netflix has revealed the premiere date of season 2 of ‘The Bridgertons’, its successful (and phenomenal in the sense of the commotion that has been around it) period series of the Shondaland factory.

With a video in which we see the cast of the series receiving a letter from Lady Whistledown informing them that we will see the new episodes next March 25, 2022.

In addition to the date, Netflix has revealed a synopsis for this new season that, as we knew, will jump to another brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his search for a suitable wife. He will consider it impossible until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her little sister Ewina (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India. When Anthony begins to woo Ewina, Kate discovers his true intentions and tries to stop him. But this confrontation will bring the two closer and closer.

Shelley Conn and Calam Lynch are the main additions to a cast consisting of Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker and Julie Andrews.

On the other hand, despite the fact that the series is renewed for two more seasons, this will be the last under the baton of Chris van dunsen, the creator of the series.