After starting its production last March, Netflix has already launched a first trailer for ‘Rebelde’, the revival of the popular teen series in which a new generation of students will fill the halls of the Mexican EliteWay School.

Write down the premiere date because we already have an anticipated gift for kings night: on January 5 we will see the first season of fiction and, as we see both in this preview and in a clip that was released a few months ago, we will have music to give and give away.

Based on the Mexican series – and this in turn on Argentina’s ‘Rebelde Way’ – ‘Rebelde’ follows a group of students who join a prestigious private academy where they only have one goal: to stand out, to be the best.

The cast is made up of Guaita Blue like Jana Cohen, Sergio mayer I died like Esteban, Andrea Chaparro like MJ, Jeronimo Cantillo like Dixon, Franco Masini as Luka Colucci, Lizeth selene like Andi, Alexander Bridge as Sebastián Langarica-Funtanet and Giovanna grigio like Emilia. On the other hand we meet Estefanía Villarreal again as Celina Ferrer, but this time she is the director.