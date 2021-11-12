Red alert is Netflix’s attempt to achieve great success around the world and one of its biggest bets of the year.

East It hasn’t been a particularly good year for Netflix film productions. If in the past we were able to see a large number of titles with great directors, in 2021 the effects of the pandemic are still suffering and it could almost be said that The Squid Game has served so that many subscribers continue to understand why they pay the platform.

Surely you have a hard time thinking about a great Netflix premiere of the last year, or at most it comes to mind Army of the dead, at least until today: The launch of Red Alert may change that feeling.

Following the usual practices of Netflix, the film was released in a few theaters a few days ago and today it arrives on the platform with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot as main claims.



Red alert has a plot that hopes to hook the viewer who first of all seeks entertain and enjoy without many complications. It is a tangle between an FBI agent and two known thieves who ally and fight each other in different countries.

From the first moment, they have tried to sell Red Alert as a mix of action and comedy in which each of the three main performers winks at what the viewer usually expects of them.

In the criticism of Red Alert published in Hobby Consolas claim that the feature film is fun, but that it would have needed greater investment in the script, consider that “Lupine and Indiana Jones get into the shaker to deliver a correct but not too memorable tape with which to spend a nice time”.

In short, it seems that Red Alert does not deceive and, if you want, you can enjoy it today on Netflix through this link.