While the rise in Netflix subscribers has benefited from hit shows like The Squid Game, additions to the Disney + streaming app fell short of Wall Street estimates Wednesday night. The owner of the Disney World theme parks has made the family streaming product his main focus of growth for the next few years.

For Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne, streaming is key to Disney’s investment case. Its overweight rating “is based on the view that Disney is one of a small list of global streaming platforms that can achieve significant returns and scale.” But you don’t see that that’s discounted in stocks yet.

Wall Street is generally more optimistic about Disney than it is about Netflix. About 78% of analysts have buy recommendations for the former and none recommend selling their shares, while 73% recommend buying Netflix and five suggest selling their titles.

Netflix’s stock is trading at an ever-increasing premium to Disney’s, based on Wall Street’s preferred valuation gauge, enterprise value for projected earnings, excluding costs like interest and taxes. Netflix’s corporate value of roughly twice Disney’s is discounted from projected EBITDA, according to Bloomberg data.

The premium is due to a gulf in the amount of revenue companies generate per streaming subscriber, according to Geetha Ranganathan, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Netflix customers bring in nearly three times the average monthly revenue of Disney + subscribers.