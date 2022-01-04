Watch out for this, if only to see the wonderful Kristen Bell again. Netflix has released the final trailer for ‘The woman in the house across the street from the girl at the window‘(‘ The Woman in the House across the Street from the Girl in the Window ‘) series that, as you can already guess from the title, satirizes the tropes of the suspense genre. Specifically the psychological thrillers.

With a release date scheduled for January 28, the series follows Anna, a woman who performs the ritual of sitting down with a glass of wine to gaze out of her window every day. However, everything changes when after seeing how the new neighbors move into the house across the street, this is a witness to a gruesome murder. Or at least that’s what he thinks he’s witnessing.

Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson Y Larry dorf They are responsible for creating and scripting this series that currently has eight episodes and that promises to somehow fill the gap that another mystery comedy has left us: ‘Only murders in the building’. Of course, it would be necessary to see if it succeeds.

So far, it looks good, and Kristen Bell, who is also an executive producer, tends to choose her roles well. Along with her, the cast is made up of Tom Riley, Samsara Yett, Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony Y Benjamin Levy Aguilar.