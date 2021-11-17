One of the most common criticisms received by Netflix It is how opaque it is by offering data about its most watched series and movies. The platform already announced a few weeks ago that it was going to leave behind the metric of counting two minutes seen as viewed to move to the millions of hours played and now has revolutionized its Top 10 with the launch of a web page.

All the details

In Top 10, Netflix will offer new viewing data every Tuesday of its most viewed movies and series. It will do this by separating movies and series in English from those made in other languages. By default, the global option appears, also detailing the titles with the most presence in the different Top 10 and in which countries they have entered that position.

In addition, it allows you the option of go browsing countries, but in those cases the data of millions of hours played is not offered. This option only appears in the global ranking, where in the lowest part of the web we also find a global Top 10 in each of the sections. For example, between ‘La casa de papel’ and ‘Elite’ they occupy five of the ten positions of the most watched non-English-speaking series, while ‘El hoyo’ and ‘Bajo cero’ occupy the second and third positions among the Most viewed non-English speaking movies.

Thus, Netflix delivers on its promise to offer viewing data much more often than usual so far. It is true that what is really interesting is knowing how many people have finished watching a movie or the season of a series, but also that this is an important step forward when it comes to being more transparent.

It is also clear that Netflix had been working on this change for some time, since data from June 28 are included, taking as a reference the viewings from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.