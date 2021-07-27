Netflix has released 5 episodes of the first season of Masters of the Universe: Revelation that will consist of ten.

Attention SPOILERS. TO Netflix A good controversy is always good for him, because that causes a lot of conversation to be generated about his products and therefore there are more people connected to his platform. But perhaps they were not expecting the very adverse reaction it has created Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Here we indicate some of the reasons, but if you want to leave your opinion about the series you can do so in the comments section.

The person in charge of the program is Kevin smith, who has always commented that he is a huge fan of the original. That is why he did not want to reinvent the characters and preferred to continue the story in Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

“Our manifesto was going to be service to the fans”. Kevin Smith insisted. “I would not be the type you would go to to reinvent something. But if you want me to carry on lovingly, true to the franchise and growing the characters a bit so their conversations are a bit more adult-oriented. I’m your boy! “

Although curiously the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation it is being very divisive, therefore the fans are not entirely happy with the result. One of the main problems was the marketing that focused on He-man, its legendary protagonist and the great villain Skeletor. But both die and the first episodes are about a journey to save the magic and resurrect them. Therefore, we find that the true protagonist is Teela. A very radical change, for which the fans of the series were not prepared. So there is a very significant mismatch between marketing and the end product.

Killing a childhood hero is never a good idea.

In Masters of the Universe: Revelation don’t just die He-manbut is especially cruel to his alter ego prince adam. As He-man dies at the beginning of the series to save Eternia, although what it really causes is its slow destruction, since the magic is lost little by little. Also, when Adam He is in heaven, he decides to return to help his friends, knowing that there is no going back, but minutes later he receives an almost fatal blow at the hands of Skeletor who becomes the new champion.

The Serie Masters of the Universe: Revelation it tries to be somewhat more mature than the version of the 80s, so it does not reach the same tone. So it could be said that everything is much darker than before, which causes that the old generations of viewers do not want to share the experience with their children, because they are not going to live what they felt so long ago.

He-Man will return.

Although people have every right to be disappointed in the series of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, you have to remember that the first season is only halfway there. So the story that follows may focus more on He-man and deliver what the fans were looking for. But we must not rule out that in the end Teela become the new champion.

Besides the actor Chris wood who lends his voice to the great hero said: “I see people online saying: Hey, they’re getting rid of He-Man! Do you really think that Mattel Television, who hired me and paid me money, wants to do a fucking Masters of the Universe show without He-Man? Men. That blew me away, a lot of people saying, Oh, I smell it. This is a bait and a change ”.

So for now we can only wait for more episodes of Masters of the Universe and then decide if the series does justice to the original or not.