The Shondaland factory continues its course and this time Netflix presents the trailer for ‘Who is Anna?’ (‘Inventing Anna’), the new Shonda Rhimes miniseries that will hit our screens on February 11, 2022.

Inspired by the New York magazine article, the nine-episode miniseries revolves around a journalist who is dedicated to investigating the case of Anna Delvey, a famous German heiress who took the heart and money of the New York socialite before discovering that she was really nobody. Is she the biggest scammer in the world or the representation of the American dream?

The series stars Julia Garner like Delvey, the false aristocrat; Anna chlumsky like Vivian, the reporter working on finding her out; Katie loews as Rachel, Anna’s disciple; Laverne cox like Kacy Duke, a celebrity coach; Alexis Floyd as Neff, an aspiring filmmaker; what’s more, Arian moayed like Todd, Anders holm like Jack, Anna Deavere Smith like Maud, Jeff Perry like Lou and Terry kinney as Barry complete the cast.

This is the first series that Shonda Rhimes creates and writes since ‘Scandal’ since in recent years had focused on production tasks from Shondaland. Accompanying her in her work is Betsy Beers, a regular at the company.