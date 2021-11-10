The relationship between Netflix and the world of anime has been narrowing more and more, as shown by animated adaptations of Castlevania, DOTA or the recent spin-off of The Witcher. However, the North American company also continues unstoppable in its idea of ​​transferring mythical animes to real action. He did it with Death Note, he is about to do it with Cowboy Bebop and then it will be the turn of One piece. In that sense, now Netflix reveals the actors of the live action series One Piece, which until now had offered very little information but seems to be already in a position to offer the first details for fans eager to know more.

As you can see in the previous images shared by Netflix Geeked (the Netflix account dedicated to the most ‘geeky’ content on the platform), the Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy will be responsible for giving life to Monkey D. Luffy. The rest of the main cast will be made up of the American of Japanese descent Mackenyu maeda (Roronoa Zoro), Emily rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) and Taz skylar (Sanji). In addition to revealing the cast, Netflix has shared a message from Eiichiro Oda, creator of One Piece, about this live action adaptation.

"We have been working with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on the gigantic project that is the Hollywood live action series adaptation of One Piece! How many years has it been since it was announced, right? I know, I know! But rest assured that we have been making great progress all together. It is not easy when you have to work with people from different cultures. But it is precisely this process that can produce something special. For now, we can announce the main cast. We have to hurry to announce it or it will be leaked, apparently. It is funny. Their faces, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they move, their voices, their acting skills, their height, the balance between the Straw Hat Pirates, etc. We have decided that this is the cast after many discussions with people from all over the world. These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates. It will take us a little longer to have the series ready, veto we will continue to do our best to deliver a series that we believe can be enjoyed by all. Stay tuned for more updates in the future."

Thus, Netflix and Eiichiro Oda still cannot say much more about the live action series of One Piece, than keep moving forward in its development but still without a planned release date. We will wait impatiently.