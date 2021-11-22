‘Arcane’ has been one of the great surprises of Netflix so far in 2021, since its scope has been far beyond video game lovers ‘League of Legends’. Now the platform has taken advantage of the premiere of the last episodes of the successful first season to make it official its renewal for a second batch of episodes.

In fact, not 24 hours have had to pass since the launch of the end of the first season for Netflix has wanted to calm its followers, especially considering that the thing is left with a cliffhanger that made it quite clear that the series was not destined to end there.

In addition, Netflix has released a short video to make it clear that the decision was made beforehand and that the production work for the new episodes has already begun. It is also known since Hailee steinfeld, which we will soon see in ‘Hawkeye’, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung They will once again lend their voices to the characters of Vi, Jinx and Caitlyn Kiramman.

What we do not have yet is a possible premiere date for the second season, but do not get carried away by the rush. One of the many virtues of the first is its incredible animation work, something that gives ‘Arcane’ a unique and unmistakable visual look. That they take the time that is necessary so that the next episodes do not detract in this section.

The creators of the series Christian Linke and Alex Yee They have commented that “We are very happy for the positive response to the first season and we are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our delivery.“.