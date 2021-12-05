Netflix has decided that it was time to present in society ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’, a direct sequel to the classic horror film directed by Tobe Hooper in 1974. For this, the platform has launched a chilling first trailer and has set a date for its premiere: the February 18, 2022.

The awakening of Leatherface

The action of ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is set several years after what happened in the original film, with Leatherface has been trying to be a good person for a long time. The problem is that a group of characters comes to their town and they awaken the beast again that lives inside …

Based on an idea of Fede Álvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues, the duo behind the ‘Don’t Breathe’ franchise, this new ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ features a script signed by Chris Thomas Devlin which has been imaged by David Blue Garcia. At first it was planned that the staging would be carried out by Andy and Ryan Tohill, but they wanted in a direction that did not convince Álvarez and Sayagues, also producers of the film.

The cast of ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is headed by Nell hudson, seen in ‘Outlander’, Elsie fisher, star of the excellent film ‘Eighth Grade’, Mark Burnham as the new Leatherface, Olwen Fouéré replacing the sadly late Marilyn Burns as Sally Hardesty, Alice Krige, Jacob Latimore, Jessica Allain, Moe Dunford, Sarah Yarkin, Sam Douglas, William Hope and Jolyon Coy.

Personally, I’m not a big fan of this policy of pulling out direct sequels and ignoring previous installments of the saga -in this case, the second installment directed by Hooper himself is a title to keep in mind-, but the strategy with ‘Halloween night’ was an undeniable success, so it is logical that more will arrive.