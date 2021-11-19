Netflix Releases Scary New Squid Game Video

Despite having been released a couple of months ago, the fever for Squid Game it’s not over yet and Netflix he knows. For this reason, the platform streaming decided to launch a new clip on social networks, where they combined the hoop franchise with the work of Hwang Dong-hyuk to deliver a terrifying result that went viral in a matter of minutes.

POV: You’re watching Squid Game and the unthinkable happens (created by @jakefellman) pic.twitter.com/FPUtv9l7n2 – Netflix (@netflix) November 12, 2021

As you can see, this short clip created by the artist at 3D, Jake Fellman, shows us the gloomy doll from the first episode coming off television very much in the style of Samara Morgan. For those who are still traumatized by the events of this chapter, surely this clip will not like it at all.

If you were worried that the first season of Squid Game were to be the last, then you have nothing to fear. Dong-hyuk confirmed several weeks ago that he was already working on a second part, but yes, do not expect it to be released soon in streaming.

Editor’s note: It has been several months since its premiere, but it seems that this new original production continues to dominate the popularity charts. It was expected that the series would have a second season, but its creator is that it took time to announce it.

