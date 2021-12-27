Jan 14: File 81

Series that tells the story of an archivist who accepts a commission to restore a collection of video tapes from 1994. However, in the digitization process he discovers information about a dangerous sect, and tries to solve what happened to Melody.

January 19: El marginal

After the fire in San Onofre, the destinies of Pastor, Mario Borges and Diosito cross again in the Puente Viejo jail.

Jan 25: Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker (T3)

Third season of the series set on the train that does not stop rolling in a post-apocalyptic world.

January 26: The Sinner: Percy (S4)

Fourth season that will lead us to try to solve a case of a death where not everything seems to be what it is.

January 28: Return of the Spy

The life of a single mother from New Jersey changes completely when the FBI arrests her and forces her to make a decision if she does not want to endanger her family and the new reality that has been built. To do this, he will have to come to terms with his hidden past as an elite genetically modified Russian agent and become a resource against the Russian drug underworld and Russia’s dirty war in the US elections.

January 28: Fair: the darkest light

Thriller with fantastic touches that revolves around the sisters Eva and Sofía. In it, they will have to face the horrible crime that their parents have carried out before disappearing.

January 28: The woman in the house across the street from the girl at the window

For Anna, every day is the same, but soon everything changes when a new neighbor moves in front with her daughter, and she will begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel, or at least until she witnesses a gruesome murder. Or so he thinks he has seen.

January 28: Youth in orbit

Futuristic anime series set in the year 2045, a time with great advances in artificial intelligence, and in which anyone can travel to space.

January 28: Ozark (S4 – Part 1)

Fourth season of Ozark, which will be released in two parts. The series tells the story of a family in a Chicago suburb, taking an in-depth look at capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through a family that has very little in common.

January 28: We are dead

A high school is turned to ground zero by a devastating zombie virus, and the youths trapped in it will have to fight to escape.

January 28: Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness is carried away by his curiosity as he travels a path that will lead him to talk about the most diverse topics.

Movies coming to Netflix in January 2022

January 5: 4 halves

Italian romantic comedy film that tells the story of four people and the four couples who could form two possible alternative realities.

January 6: The Páramo

A family living in isolation from the rest of society will be disturbed by the disturbing presence of a terrifying creature.

January 13: Shameless

A famous mystery novel writer and criminologist returns to her family’s home in Washington DC at her sister’s request. However, she appears murdered, and reveals her double life as a worker for an erotic line.

January 14: The house

Black comedy about a house and three surreal accounts of the individuals who made it a home.

January 14: Riverdance

An Irish boy and a Spanish girl enter the legendary world of the Megaloceros giganteus. They teach them that “Riverdance” is a tribute to life.

January 20: Royal treatment

Izzy, a New York hairdresser, has the chance to work on the wedding of a handsome prince, but the attraction between them will soon become apparent.

January 21: Munich on the eve of a war

At the tense Munich conference in 1938, two former friends in the service of opposing governments become spies in an attempt to expose a Nazi secret.

January 28: Play at home

Sean Payton, an NFL coach, is suspended two years after winning the Super Bowl. Back in his hometown, Sean tries to reconcile with his son by coaching the local football team.

Documentaries and reality shows coming to Netflix in January 2022

January 19: Playing with Fire (T3)

New season of the reality show in which there will be a new batch of people who will seek to enjoy the sexiest vacations of their lives. They must abide by the rules and avoid any sexual contact with others and with themselves, forging meaningful relationships with the other participants.

January 19: Divine Gluttony

Contest that revolves around the food that Mexicans hate to love, since they prefer to eat it knowing that it will make them feel bad.

January 25: Neymar: The perfect chaos

Documentary miniseries of three episodes that offers an unpublished vision of Neymar, one of the most famous and highest paid athletes in the world.

January 27: I’m Georgina

Docuserie about Georgina Rodríguez, model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has more than 29 million followers on Instagram.