It seems that Netflix does not think to throw in the towel with the adaptations live action despite the failures it has on its record. The last of them occurred just a few days ago with the cancellation of Cowboy bebop after its first season. Now, however, the streaming video platform is looking to video game characters for its next attempt. Specifically, towards the legendary Megaman.

According to IGN, Netflix gave the green light to a movie live action by Mega Man, one of the most iconic characters in Capcom — and in video game history in general. The project, of course, is in a very early stage of development, so the official announcement will wait a long time. Although the company has not commented on the matter, Supermarché, the production company behind the film, dropped the news earlier than expected:

“Henry, Rel and their in-house producer Orlee-Rose Strauss maintain an active development roster. Ongoing productions include an adaptation of Capcom’s Mega Man for Chernin Entertainment and Netflix, which they wrote and are directing themselves.”

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time we have heard about a movie live action of Mega Man. In fact, during 2018, Capcom announced the adaptation following the release of Mega man 11. However, at that time the production was in charge of 20th Century Fox, which in 2019 was acquired by Disney. We haven’t heard from anything since that year, until now; although the project changed hands.

Another interesting point is that Netflix and Capcom may be strengthening their relationship. Just a few months ago it saw the light Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, an animated series showing the link between the Penamstan civil war and the spread of the zombie virus. It was very brief, but generally received positive feedback.

With the feature film live action by Megan Man, Netflix makes it clear that video game-based adaptations are a fundamental part of its catalog original. Let’s not forget that the service prepares productions of Pokemon, Sonic, Far cry, Watch dogs, The Division, Splinter cell Y Assassin’s creed, among other.