Soon the year 2022 begins and within the Netflix releases for January there are several important news. The echo that may be generated by the fourth season of Cobra Kai, which will premiere on December 31, will be joined by more productions from different genres. As usual, the new arrivals are numerous, in relation to other services that tend to offer a more contained offer.

Among the premieres of Netflix in key series are the fourth season of Ozark, After Life: Beyond my wife. The tenth season of The walking dead and the fourth of The Sinner. They are productions with a journey, which already have a fan base. Therefore, the expectation is gradually increasing.

Netflix premieres in relation to productions bring news such as: A place in silence, The journalist, Munich on the eve of a war Y Pokémon Master Trips. These films will be joined by other documentaries: Who Pulls the Strings: On the Trail of the Greatest Imposters Y Neymar: The perfect chaos. The range of topics is wide.

Next, all Netflix premieres during the month of January for Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

Series: Netflix premieres

Rebel. January 5.

Club Istanbul: Part 2. January 6th.

Hype House. January 7th.

The chosen one. January 13th.

Stock 81. January 14.

After Life: Beyond my wife. Season 3. January 14.

Home. January 14.

Playing with fire. January 19.

Juanpis González: The series. January 19.

Riverdale. Season 5. January 20.

Ozark. Season 4, part 1. January 21.

Snowpiercer. Season 3. January 25.

The Sinner. Season 4.

Percy. 26 of January.

The woman in the house across the street from the girl at the window. January 28.

Jonathan Van Ness pique your curiosity. January 28.

We are dead. January 28.

The walking dead. Season 10. January 30.

Films

A place in silence. January 1st.

The moor. January 6th.

Mother / Android. January 7th.

The origin of the world. January 11

The Knot Killer. 12th of January.

The journalist. January 13th.

Impudent. January 13th.

Comedian. January 14.

Royal treatment. January 20.

Munich on the eve of a war. January 21st.

Play at home. January 28.

Troop action. January 4th.

Johnny test. January 7th.

Pokémon Master Trips. January 28.

Netflix Documentaries

Who Pulls the Strings: On the Trail of the Greatest Imposters. January 18th.

Divine gluttony. January 19.

Neymar: The perfect chaos. January 25.

I am georgina. January 27th.