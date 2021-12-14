Netflix announced a cut in the monthly rates of its streaming platform in India. The measure took by surprise a market that does not stop growing in subscriptions to video transmission services, but in which the leading company in the sector worldwide wants to better position itself against its rivals.

The reduction is a first for Netflix in that market, where it landed in 2016.

The goal is to better compete against two platforms that are growing exponentially and taking away market share: Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

The reduction is no less: 60 percent on its basic plan, which will now cost $ 2.60 (almost 200 rupees).

Netflix’s marketing strategy supported by the price cut includes a 25 percent cut in the plan that covers only mobile devices (now it will cost 149 rupees) and 18 percent in the premium plans.

Bottom line: Netflix’s price cut will be between 18 percent and 60 percent, depending on the plan.

In advertising promoting the new prices, Netflix says the strategy is the “real ‘Money Heist'”, referring to the Casa de Papel, one of its most popular hits.

Why is Netflix lowering prices?

In these five years, Netflix’s strategy in India has been to offer higher rates than its competitors, something that it compensated with a greater penetration in the homes of large cities with high incomes and English speakers.

However, over time, Netflix has tried unsuccessfully to advance India’s rural interior and smaller cities. Price has been an impediment to achieving this.

Therefore, in the face of lower growth and while losing market share vis-à-vis Amazon and Disney, a change in strategy was decided.

By comparison, Amazon Prime Video has a monthly plan of Rs 180 ($ 2.30). However, unlike Netflix, it allows subscribers to watch simultaneously on multiple devices from the same account. It also offers a cheaper annual payment.

Disney Plus, in partnership with Hotstar, has a premium per year plan with unlimited access to all content for 1,500 rupees (about $ 19.70).

Disney + Hotstar has a big business in India, where it is estimated to be at least 38 percent of its global subscriber base, estimated at 115 million.

Netflix’s price cut came at the same time that 2021 was its best year in terms of launches: 35 new titles, including films with local actors, stand-up shows and original series.

Netflix in Mexico

The price of Netflix in its standard and premium plans rose in November, although the basic plan remained at 139 pesos, without modifications.

With the adjustment, the cost of the standard plan rose to 219 pesos, 23 pesos more than the 196 pesos it cost (+ 11.7%).

In relation to the price of the premium plan, it went from 266 to 299 pesos, an increase of 33 pesos (+ 12.4%).