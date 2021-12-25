Every two by three we are going to read that a Korean series of Netflix It is the successor to ‘The Squid Game’. It is logical to want to link both titles given that the enormous success of the fiction created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, but it is most likely that the similarities between the two are quite rare. It happened a few weeks ago with ‘Rumbo al infierno’ and he is spending this Christmas again with ‘Mar de la tranquility’.

Based on a 2014 short film by Choi Hang-yong, who here assumes the direction of the eight episodes that give shape to the first season of the series, ‘Sea of ​​tranquility’ is a science fiction work that focuses on pause when exploring the mission that its protagonists have to face. For this, it is committed to an intense and intriguing approach that is probably not to everyone’s taste.

A good start

The starting point of ‘Sea of ​​tranquility’ is the formation of a team to recover a sample in a Space Station in which all the researchers who worked there died five years ago by a fatal accident. The first chapter focuses on presenting us that decadent world in which the underprivileged classes suffer to have access to the water they need to survive and in place other pieces on top of the board before the thing actually starts.

Do not understand with that that the pilot episode is a bit filling before the good comes, because that is when it becomes clear that ‘Sea of ​​tranquility’ he is not going to use those eccentricities so common in Korean fictions. Here a touch of desolation prevails that affects both the motivations of the characters and the different events that are happening.





Fortunately, that intensity is not associated with a delinquent rhythm, an error in which other bets with a similar tone do fall – I think, for example, of how hard it was for ‘Katla’ to take off – and the story progresses with a satisfactory rhythm. Slow, yes, but using a more or less natural progression when giving new clues about the mystery that he is telling us.

In fact, every so often new dangers or threats arise to face, some very obvious such as the accident in the first episode and others calls to introduce a destabilizing factor That it goes on as the chapters go by, thus animating the show without ever giving up taking your time for it.

Other aspects of ‘Sea of ​​tranquility’





Around this two characters stand out, who function as the main points of human support for the viewers, in part because they are also the only ones with motivations worked beyond the basics.

On the one hand, Bae doona, whom you may remember for being one of the protagonists of ‘Kingdom’, another Korean Netflix series, as an astrobiologist willing to discover what happened in that accident five years ago in which her sister died. For another, Gong yoo, the recruiter of ‘The Squid Game’, as the leader of the mission, who seems willing to do anything so that everything goes according to the established parameters.





Both move along the same lines as the series, that is, there are not very expressive moments, but it is from details or concrete reactions when they have to achieve that essential emotional connection with the viewer so that the public’s motivations go beyond wanting to know what the hell is going on on that lunar space station.

‘Sea of ​​tranquility’ has a powerful visual display when he presents situations that lend themselves to it, but often he tends to use closed spaces, either to show the panorama that the protagonists find themselves or almost looking for an oppressive touch, although there remains the question of whether it is something in which will delve into future episodes – I’ve only had a chance to see the first two. Everything points to this and that everything will become increasingly suffocating for the members of that peculiar mission.

In short





The start of ‘Sea of ​​tranquility’ has enough force to arouse at least our curiosity. The point is that with this type of premises it is, at least up to a certain point, easy to achieve and the key is in itself knowing how to develop it in a stimulating way. For now it seems so, but it is not the first time that we have been very disappointed after a promising start.