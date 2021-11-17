Netflix wants to be more transparent in its metrics. Starting this Tuesday, the video streaming platform will show the entire public on the internet its most chosen titles by hours viewed and not by the number of accounts that chose the content, as the company reported in the past.

“We have received a lot of feedback on our metrics over the years. So a few months ago we reconsidered the situation and today we are excited to launch the top 10 on Netflix, a new website with global weekly lists and by country with the most popular titles on our service ”, Pablo Perez De Rosso says in a letter, Vice President of Strategy, Planning and Content Analysis at Netflix.

The Top10.Netflix.com website will be updated weekly every Tuesday, with hours viewed from Monday to Sunday of the previous week for Netflix original and licensed titles, an action that occurs in accordance with the latest letter from video platform results.

The lists that will be published by the company are: global top 10 movies (English-speaking), TV (English-speaking), movies (non-English speaking) and TV (non-English speaking), as well as the lists for each country for 90 nations.

Netflix, streaming service, Photo: Cottonbro / Pexels.

The website is currently available in English and Spanish, and the firm expects to add more languages ​​next year.

Next, we introduce you 10 facts about Netflix’s methodology to make their lists:

1. The lists are sorted by hours viewed by title, that is, the total number of hours members spent watching a season of a series or movie (that includes all three times you’ve watched THAT Sex / Life scene).

2. Netflix measures hours viewed over the course of a week, Monday through Sunday, and lists are released on Tuesdays.

3. The streaming platform publishes four global lists with the top 10 TV and movie content: Movies (English-speaking), TV (English-speaking), Movies (non-English speaking) and TV (non-English speaking) . In these lists, the platform shows the number of hours viewed that week for each title.

4. It also publishes top 10 lists for more than 90 countries (the same countries that show the 10 most popular on Netflix). These lists are also sorted according to hours viewed, but do not detail the number of hours viewed in the country.

5. Netflix considers each season of a series separately, so it could happen that both Stranger things 2 and 3 were on the list.

6. All titles, regardless of genre, are eligible for the lists, whether they are series and movies, children and family, Netflix and under license.

7. The top 10 lists and the information Netflix provides on the number of weeks a title has been in the top 10 are data as of June 28, 2021.

8. Also shown are the top 10 most popular Netflix (English-speaking), TV (English-speaking), Movies (non-English-speaking) and TV (non-English-speaking) movies of all time, based on quantity Total hours viewed for a title during its first 28 days on our service.

9. Weekly figures are rounded to the nearest ten thousand, to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

10.Netflix hired EY, an independent accounting firm, to review the new display metrics, and its report will be released in 2022.

