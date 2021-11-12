After the launch of this free plan, Netflix has decided to launch it in Vietnam, becoming the second country to have access to the plan, being the only one on the Asian continent. When making the registration via mobile , it will not be necessary to enter any payment method. It will only be necessary to enter an email and confirm that you are 18 years or older, in addition to creating a password.

The streaming platform continues to work so that the best Netflix series and movies reach the world. In September we informed you that Netflix had launched a free plan to access the platform’s content through mobile devices with Android operating system in Kenya . A good opportunity, since many inhabitants of an African country had never seen Netflix. The launch of this plan was a good option to access the platform through their mobile phones and assess whether they are interested in accessing any of Netflix’s payment plans.

Once the user has registered on the platform, they can immediately start enjoying movies and series such as The Squid Game, The Witcher, Money Heist and Kingdom among others. In addition, Netflix will suggest personalized recommendations as the user is viewing new content. Through this free plan you will also have access to parental controls and profiles, so it is interesting to create a specific one for children who only have access to age-appropriate content. For example, due to the series popularity The Squid Game, there are several educational centers that have alerted families that their children were recreating the same games as in the series, either because they have seen it or because they have accessed content from the series through the networks social.

Enabled Features

Like residents of Kenya, Vietnamese may also be able to create lists with your favorite content just like you can in paid plans. From Netflix they indicate that in the coming months the download function in the free plan so that its users can view the contents while traveling and even without an Internet connection.

For its part, Cathy Conk, Netflix’s director of product innovation, said: “At Netflix, we believe that great stories have the ability to lift us, move us and bring us closer to each other. If you’ve never watched Netflix before, the free plan is a great way to experience these stories for yourself. And if you like what you see, it’s easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalog, even more features and the option to enjoy Netflix on your TV or laptop. “