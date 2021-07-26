Netflix is ​​working on a live-action Pokémon series!

And just like that out of nowhere, it has been confirmed that Netflix is working on a live-action series of Pokemon, which would have a visual style very similar to that of Detective Pikachu, movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith which hit theaters in 2019.

The information was shared by Variety, who also released the name of one of the people involved in the project. According to the previously mentioned medium, Joe Henderson, co-showrunner and executive producer of Lucifer, another popular series of Netflix, will also be a writer and executive producer for the live-action show of Pokemon on the streaming platform.

Because the project is still in the very early stages of its production, details on the plot, actors or number of episodes remain very scarce. Hopefully, it will not be long to have new information related to the series, but for now, there is nothing more to wait.

Source: Variety

