Netflix seems interested in continuing to expand its content catalog with projects related to the world of video games. Variety reports that the streaming giant is working on a Serie live action of Pokemon, similar to the movie Detective Pikachu, which blew up the box office in 2019.

The information, at the moment, is scarce, since there is no official announcement. However, the sources consulted by the aforementioned medium shed some light. This project would have a name of weight in the industry as it is Joe henderson. He would be in charge of the script and fill the role of executive producer.

The showrunner of the Pokémon project is an old acquaintance of Netflix. Henderson has been the executive producer of Lucifer, one of the most popular series on the platform founded by Reed Hastings. Unfortunately, who will be the other members of the production is still unknown.

Pokemon would come to Netflix in serial form live action

Because the new Pokémon series is still in a state of early development, there are also no details about its plot. Nevertheless, Variety points out that the project would be a series of action similar to that of the successful Detective Pikachu, which starred Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith.

As mentioned at the beginning, it will be a series live action. This means that the animated characters will be integrated into the film footage with real actors. It is a proposal already seen in titles such as Space Jam: a new era or own Detective Pikachu, among many others.

The truth is that this supposed Netflix move only reaffirms the streaming giant’s intentions to continue feeding its catalog of original content based on video game characters. The service already has Pokémon: Indigo League Y Pokémon Journeys, among others. Likewise, it has also previously announced original series of Far cry Y Splinter cell.

Pokemon It is one of the best known franchises worldwide. His success has crossed the borders of Japan, where he was born, to become an international phenomenon. From 1995 to the present it has been developed in various television shows, movies, video games, comics, games and more.