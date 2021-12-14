Netflix is ​​working on a live-action Mega Man movie

Beyond 2018, shortly after the launch of Mega man 11, it was announced that a movie live-action from Megaman it was already in development. At the time, there was no detail, but it was finally revealed that it will be Netflix who is behind the project.

In accordance with IGN, sources close to the production confirmed that this project is still in very early stages of development, and although as such Netflix has not come out to confirm or deny this, the official site of Supermarché, associated production house, mentions the following:

“Henry, Rel and their in-house producer Orlee-Rose Strauss maintain an active development roster. Features in the works include: an adaptation of Capcom’s Mega Man for Chernin Entertainment and Netflix, which they wrote and are directing. ”

The movie of Megaman It is a project that has been rumored countless times, but everything indicates that it is a one hundred percent real project, although surely there is still a very good time to have some kind of official advance. we hope that Netflix know what you do and let’s not end up with another failed video game adaptation.

Editor’s note: Well, Netflix continues to take risks with these live-action adaptations. After what happened with Cowboy Bebop, the production company should be a little more selective with the type of content they will be releasing in the future. It is still too early to judge, but I doubt very much that this new adaptation is going to give good results.

