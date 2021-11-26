Netflix is ​​working on a Gorillaz movie

Gorillaz It is one of the most beloved bands of the last century. Since its first appearance in 2001, this group has captivated audiences, not only with its music, but also because it is a virtual group. While this started out as simply a way to poke fun at the MTV generation, this eventually evolved into a constant narrative that was told on every record, and in an animated series. Now, the next logical step will finally be a reality. That’s right, a movie is on the way.

In a recent interview, Damon Albarn, the band’s co-founder and the voice of 2-D, revealed that an animated Gorillaz movie is already in development on Netflix, and He is currently in the process of writing the script for the streaming platform.

“I’m in LA because we’re making a full-length @gorillaz film with Netflix. We’re having a writing session in Malibu this afternoon… ”👀 pic.twitter.com/Q1bRcMyz2s – Damon Albarn Unofficial (@DamonUnofficial) November 10, 2021

Unfortunately, no further information has been released at this time. Believe it or not, the Gorillaz gang has an extensive story involving ghosts, demonic pacts, conspiracies and even a relationship with The Powerpuff Girls. Similarly, Jamie Hewlett, the band’s main artist, has experimented with various styles ranging from simple 2D to 3D to a combination of live action.

We hope to have more information about this project in the future. In related topics, here you can see the collaboration that this band had with GTA V, and here with Pac-Man.

Editor’s Note:

Gorillaz is one of my favorite bands, and I can’t wait to see what kind of movie is in development. Considering the long history of the group, we could well see an adaptation, but it is very certain that it is something completely new.

Via: Damon Albarn