Netflix is ​​working on a Dragon Age series

In addition to the series live-action of Pokemon, it seems that Netflix is also working with BioWare in an adaptation of Dragon age. Rumor has it that the platform streaming is in talks with the developer studio to create a series based on the first game in the franchise.

Information is courtesy of Giant Freakin Robot, who claim that Netflix are interested in adapting Dragon age for the service. Unfortunately, no further details were given about the release date, actors, number of chapters, or other relevant information.

Although it does not sound like something so crazy, it is best to take this information with reserve until some official means verifies it. It would certainly make sense that Netflix want to expand their presence in the video game industry, after all, they plan to add them to the service sometime in 2022.

Via: ComicBook

