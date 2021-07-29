From the Netflix directives they are very interested in signing a famous director. One of the officials stated that the company will spare no resources for this.

Streaming platforms have revolutionized the entire entertainment industry. The way of viewing audiovisual products totally changed and the type of consumption also suffered alterations. What used to exist in hundreds of channels, between open and paid, is now summarized in a single catalog. Netflix, the largest of all these companies, jumped from just broadcasting to producing its own films and series. The others immediately emulated her.

However, part of the great success of a film is due to the mind behind the cameras, the director. For this reason, the chain has sought to have as many great filmmakers as possible. Thus, every time a developer becomes famous, the company’s proposal is immediately dropped on the table. That was the case with Zack snyder, who after achieving great recognition for his court of The Justice League, he went to the production company in question to make The Army of the Dead and much more.

In the same way, now the target of Netflix is ​​another old acquaintance of Warner Bros., as Snyder was. This is Christopher Nolan, the mastermind behind iconic productions such as The origin, Tenet or the trilogy of Dark Knight.

Scott Stuber, head of films of the company, revealed the effort they are willing to make to keep the services of the creative. This despite the criticism that the director once made of the streaming system.

“If and when she comes up with her new movie, it’s about whether we can be a home for her and what we would have to do to make that happen. He is an incredible filmmaker. I’m going to do everything I can. In this business, I have learned that it is necessary to have zero ego. They hit me, they knock me down and I get up again “said the executive.

Will Nolan accept the proposal?

Source: Variety