According to the latest communication to its investors, Netflix is ​​going to change the way it communicates and values ​​its audience figures. Until this month, the valid metric was what they considered a “view,” the number of accounts that had viewed a title for at least two minutes. Its new methodology will report the number of total collective hours that each title is viewed. Following the new criteria, they launch a website with lists of their most viewed series and movies (segregating those in English from those in other languages) that will be updated weekly.

What is encouraged by this new metric? On the one hand, standardization. Most external evaluators consider that the total hours of viewing a title was the most valid unit of measure to assess the success of a product. On the other hand, engagement becomes king, moving us to a field in which the most important thing is the amount of time that each product makes someone spend in front of the screen consuming your application. In this way, the hours that someone spends returning to see a title that they had already seen are also included in the amount. Those from Sarandos also consider that people take more into account the number of hours they have spent consuming your platform to see whether or not they renew their subscription.

And who loses? Finally, they also recognize that this leads to an incentive for both cheap but addictive products (reality shows or true crimes, for example) and those that are more durable: a 2.5-hour movie is more advantageous than an hour-long movie and half.

Where did we come from? The company had been considering the “viewings” metric as that user who has spent more than two minutes watching something for almost two years, but before January 2020 there was another criterion, that of those who have seen at least 70% of each program . Going to two minutes, his viewing numbers automatically grew 35%.

Squid time. The first information that warned that Netflix was going to change its scales are from last month, with the boom of the Squid Game. Two-thirds of all Netflix users “watched” the Korean series in the first 23 days after its premiere. That’s 142 million accounts. Now, if we add their estimated viewing hours, around 1,400 million hours in those first 23 days, we are faced with a success that doubles its next great product in the catalog, the Bridgertons, with 625 million hours of consumption. 9.85 hours per head. Considering that that first season lasts just over 9 hours, it hooked everyone who saw it.

Netflix is ​​still king: According to Nielsen figures for September this year, Netflix represents 6% of “total television viewing time” (it is understood that consumption of audiovisual products) in the United States. It is followed by YouTube with 6%, Hulu with 3% and Disney + with 1%, although there is a mixed bag of “others” of 9%.