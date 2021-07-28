The bet of Netflix for video games is more than determined. After having transformed sagas such as The Witcher, Castlevania or Dota into television work, we recently learned that the North American company is preparing the leap to electronic entertainment, as it plans introduce games to your offer subscription at no additional cost. Continuing down that path, it has now been known that Netflix is ​​developing a Dragon Age series, the popular medieval fantasy franchise created by BioWare and that has a fourth installment on the way, although its release date is still unknown and does not seem to be close to being revealed.

It was the Giant Freakin Robot portal that made known, exclusively, that a series of Dragon age It would be under development by Netflix, although at the moment it has not yet been made official by any of the parties. So far there are not many more details about it beyond its existence and that we will be facing a television fiction of real action, following the steps that the company has already taken with the successful The Witcher. It is not surprising that something like this is going to happen, because it would be about betting on two of the fields that Netflix is ​​exploiting the most in recent times.

This could be the release date of Dragon Age 4

The aforementioned section of video game is being one of the great veins of the video on demand platform in recent times, but so is the always well received medieval fantasy genre. The Witcher is one of the company’s biggest phenomena (with a second season, an animated spin-off film, and a live-action prequel on the way), but Shadow and Bone has also been the big hit of the season on Netflix. Behind the Damn cancellation from Katherine Langford, Netflix seems to be looking for reinforcements in this field knowing that the competition will be stiff when HBO begins launching its Game of Thrones series and Amazon its Lord of the Rings series.