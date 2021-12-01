Netflix is ​​already worth more than Disney

But competition is not the only concern for Disney. The company has been severely affected by the pandemic, where it lost half of its value on the stock market. So far this year, the company recovered what it lost, and even managed to punctually exceed the $ 200 per share . However, since then they have not stopped falling until the 146 dollars in which it trades today, and the appearance of the omicron variant has caused the shares to collapse again.

HBO and Disney They have been fighting for third place in the last year and a half. However, it not only seems that Disney + It has already stabilized in Spain, but has also been overtaken at lightning speed by HBO Max, which, thanks to its launch offer for 4.49 euros per month forever, has managed to position itself as the third most popular streaming platform. seen in Spain.

The second place in the streaming platforms of Spain has it Prime Video . Amazon offers its platform at a very low price, since it not only costs 3.99 euros per month or 36 euros per year But there are also many other benefits included in that subscription, such as unlimited photo storage or free shipping.

This fall has brought its market capitalization to $ 269 billion. Meanwhile, direct rivals like Netflix do not stop growing, and the stock market value of the multimedia giant stands at $ 294 billion. The sorpasso It had only been produced once in 2018, but Disney grew again after the purchase of 21st Century Fox.

Users prefer to have Netflix at home than to go to amusement parks company stores in times of uncertainty due to infections, and where the company has already undertaken a store closure plan; including some of the most important in the world. Specifically, they expect close 75% of them in the United States, and this year they have already closed 25% of those they had. In Spain, almost a dozen have already closed in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Malaga, Cádiz, Granada, Palma de Mallorca, Murcia and Valencia. In Madrid they are only going to leave two: La Vaguada and Parquesur.

The forecasts of Disney + growth they are not at all flattering. The last quarter’s results were disastrous. While a bad number was to be expected in the parks, analysts expected Disney + to continue growing and reach 126.19 million users. However, the figure was only 118.1 million. Netflix, for its part, already has 213.6 million subscribers, and its value has grown by 27% so far this year. Disney’s has fallen 18% this year.

Disney has realized that it has little content

Netflix’s long-term strategy that began years ago is paying off. Netflix is ​​committed to the production of original content, where they have dozens of new movies and series that cannot be seen on other platforms. Disney was late to the market, and only productions like The Mandalorian have managed to attract a new audience.

However, the Releases of each month leave much to be desired, since it is rare the month in which the new contents exceed ten. Of these, large films from Disney itself are usually charged at astronomical prices separately, which does not help to trust the subscription payment, with prices that exceed 20 euros per film on Disney +. HBO Max, for example, has released simultaneously and for free with the cinema in the last year, while Netflix premieres everything directly on its platform; although it is possible to see some of its premieres in a limited way in theaters a few weeks before in order for those titles to qualify to win awards such as the Oscars.

To try to alleviate this bleeding, Disney is going to undertake an investment of $ 33 billion in content production for Disney + with the aim of trying to attract subscribers. With that money they plan to produce 50 original films and series, and even plan to bid on the broadcast of sports competitions. Netflix has not stopped investing in producing original content, and the latest announced figure speaks of 14,000 million dollars of investment for this, for the 20,000 million that HBO and Discovery will invest after reaching an agreement.

For this reason, until these contents begin to arrive, the company is going to have a very difficult time reaching the level of growth of its main competitors, who do not stop adding content and offering better entertainment at even lower prices.