Far from fading after ‘The Great Beauty’, Paolo Sorrentino’s name has been consolidating film by film, but between series by Papas and Berlusconi, the world may have forgotten that his style is more than parties, coca and decadence For this reason, ‘It was the Hand of God’ (È stata la mano di Dio, 2021) can be seen as a return to the form of director who won an Oscar a decade ago; and curiously from the hand of Netflix, which begins to add quality in its bets.

If ‘Don’t look up’ is one of his best productions to date, normally the opportunities for great authors on the platform have not always given the best work of their careers, but Sorrentino has managed to break that trend with his most personal film to date. moment. A semi-autobiographical piece set in impoverished Naples during the 1980s featuring an intimate look at rites of passage based on the director’s adolescence, probably his best film, or at least the most honest.

During its 130 minutes there is a phased structure that makes it seem like it takes its time to get started, but in reality there is an episodic spirit that seeks to create a great fresco of its protagonist’s worldview. The foreground follows a car that comes to pick up Patrizia (Luisa Ranieri), a voluptuous woman to whom a strange man promises to have children after visiting “the little monk”, a character of Christian superstition from Naples who tells us that the vision of ‘It was the hand of God’ has light touches of magical realism.

Patrizia is the aunt of Fabietto (Filippo Scotti), a young incarnation of Sorrentino who will serve as an observer of history for the viewer. Her aunt calls her sister María (Teresa Saponangelo) and her husband Savelio (Tony Servillo) when the domestic abuse she suffers becomes unbearable, a fact without much apparent relation to the plot that serves as the script to introduce us to the family. For about 45 minutes we know as much Naples in the eighties from Fabietto’s perspective like his love for his family, movies, soccer, and his aunt.

Diego Armando, girls and the agony of disenchantment

Little by little we are seeing how the shadow of adulthood is introduced through different crevices of his innocence. His father gives him advice such as trying to lose his virginity quickly, even with the first girl he catches, and little by little he observes that the happy marriage of his parents – his mother is prone to cruel jokes, such as scaring her husband with a fake bear – not as charming as it sounds. But we also spent time with his eccentric family, including his colorful uncles and his older brother aspiring actor, Marchino (Marlon Joubert).





To a certain extent, it seems that Fabietto is the supporting character in his own film, but in the middle of the road the events take an unexpected turn that pushes the boy to mature quickly, and it is at that moment that the camera focuses on him to conclude with a exciting metacommentary on art and the creative process that elevates the journey on the verge of great cinema. ‘La mano de Dios’, however, is not a particularly sad film, despite the nostalgic tone and the events narrated.

Sorrentino maintains a light tone that reflects Fabietto’s emotional immaturity, something that is also reflected in his evangelical faith in Maradona, who is quoted in the opening credits signing as “the best footballer of all time.” A conviction shared by his family and many of the characters, and which defines the Neapolitan identity on which ‘La Mano de Dios’ is built. Almost a loving vindication of the community power of a poor, abandoned place but that is perpetually vindicated by the camera and the text.





Sorrentino’s most emotional work

Fellini continues to be a basic reference for Sorrentino, who recovers the chronicle about adolescents on the periphery of ‘Los inútiles’ (I Vitelloni, 1953) and tries to recreate Naples as his teacher did with Rome. But here Fabietto’s brother even does a casting to appear in a film by the Italian, who also points out his ability to describe reality through the surrealism, exaggeration or mystery as in sensitivity to extract beauty from the grotesque, like that sexual experience inherited from ‘Amarcord’ (1973).

The magic touch of ‘Fue la mano de Dios’ focuses on details of superstition, from Fabietto’s uncle’s interpretation of the miracle of Maradona’s goal and its implication in real life, or through the shared belief in the supernatural with the eccentric Patrizia, who will play a fundamental role in the boy’s step to maturity, harmonically connecting the seemingly disconnected beginning of the film with its final frames.





Sorrentino bears his usual trademark, with touches of religious surrealism or the presence of his inseparable Servillo, but either because of the more personal approach, or because of a not accommodating creative maturity, without ceasing to be passionate, ‘It was the hand of God’ It is less imposing on its symbolism than his best-known works and the most orchestrated visual moments are based on pure truth, increasing the impact on his apparent daily life to compose. a delicate and fascinating portrait of the loss of innocence and destiny.