Netflix has canceled the live-action series Cowboy Bebop

On November 19, the adaptation was released live-action from Cowboy bebop in Netflix. Not a month has passed since its premiere and yet the platform streaming already decided to cancel it. That’s right, the project will no longer receive a new season despite having had a good rating during its first week on the service and it seems that it actually fared much worse than we thought.

In accordance with The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix decided to cancel Cowboy bebop due to the poor reception it had with both critics and fans. And is that currently, in places like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic the series is full of bad ratings.

While the series accumulated about 74 million hours watched worldwide since its launch, it is mentioned that during the week of November 29 to December 5, this number plummeted by as much as 59 percent. Despite its cancellation, Netflix is proud to have taken a risk with the project and they promise they are already working on many other genres for service.

Editor’s note: Frankly, I didn’t think the series would have done so badly. And it is that even with the negative reviews, I assumed that it was still too early for Netflix to announce its cancellation but it seems that they did not see much sense to go ahead with it. We can add Cowboy Bebop to the list of failed anime adaptations.

Via: Hollywood Reporter