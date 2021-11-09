TikTok, the app developed by ByteDance, has become the social network that all companies want to imitate. Its success has made Instragram decide to change the course of its application to focus on playable content. Now it seems that Netflix will follow the same steps. Bloomberg has announced that the streaming series and movies service is including short videos with the aim of “attracting the younger audience”.

This content, according to the aforementioned medium, will appear in the ‘kids’ section of Netflix, and will last a few minutes. Unlike TikTok, which displays videos in a vertical position, Netflix’s so-called “Kids Clips” will be recorded in landscape format, like the rest of series, films or documentaries visible on the platform. Apparently the streaming company intends to update the feature daily with new videos, but would restrict use to 10-20 tapes. Therefore, once the user has viewed that number of clips, the app will stop showing them.

Netflix has been quick to confirm this curious new feature that aims to rival TikTok. It will begin to be implemented progressively on iOS devices in the United States, as well as in some Spanish-speaking countries. The content can therefore be viewed in different languages. While Netflix has nothing to do with TikTok, it is a useful way to gain more users. The differences compared to the ByteDance app, of course, are palpable, given that the videos are original. That is, users will not be able to post their own clips.

Netflix joins Instagram and YouTube

The streaming platform, remember, also copied one of the star functions of Instagram, showing previews of its content in vertical format as if they were ‘Stories’. Meanwhile, apps like YouTube or Instagram continue to add features with the aim of standing up to the Chinese video application. In some cases, with little success.

TikTok continues to be one of the most used applications in the world, despite the attempt of Instagram with the Reels, which also offers the possibility of adding music, stickers or different animations. Shorts, the YouTube function, can be more intuitive, since all those videos in vertical format become part of this function, also integrating with the rest of the content.