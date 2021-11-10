A few days after the global launch on Android, it was the turn of Apple devices to receive Netflix games. From today it is possible to access the Netflix Games catalog on both iOS and iPadOS, as announced by the company.

From this Tuesday, the games can be installed individually from the App Store. While since tomorrow they will appear within the Netflix app for iPhone and iPad. While the modality of the launch It is similar to the one we already saw in Android, there are some differences.

As we mentioned at the beginning of this article, users can now enter the App Store to individually download any of the five games. And once they appear in the Netflix app, they will also be redirected to the Apple app store. Here the method is basically identical to the one applied with the Google Play Store.

Another similarity with Android is that when executing any of the Netflix Games proposals it is necessary log in with our account in the service streaming. This is because game progress is tied to the profile used during the game.

The main difference could be considered as purely aesthetic, but it has legal edges. Unlike the Android version, Netflix will not include a dedicated games tab in its app for iOS or iPadOS. This is because the movies and series platform prefers not to risk violating the App Store rule that prohibits applications from having their own built-in “stores.” Although the games are free and downloaded through official channels, they chose to be cautious and not fall into a legal gray that could harm them.

Where will the games appear on Netflix for iOS or iPadOS?

Although Netflix Games will not have a specific section as it does on Android, games on the iPhone will be displayed in a dedicated row on the main Netflix screen. On the iPad, meanwhile, they will be accessed both from the aforementioned row and through the categories menu.

At the moment, the Netflix games available on Apple devices are: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card blast, and Teeter Up. It is still unknown when more proposals could be added to the catalog; although the company already has resources to expand it.