The fall coincides precisely with a significant decline in shares of the company, despite the fact that the American indices are at historical highs, today it has been close to 3%. At the moment the only thing that can be done is to be patient as this type of company has the resources to recover the service as quickly as possible. On Twitter, dozens of messages are appearing per second in practically all languages ​​that confirm that it is a massive incidence worldwide.

Another of the Internet giants is having technical problems and from 9:20 p.m. in Spain . The platform has stopped working on practically the entire planet and users can verify that the application loads correctly on televisions, but neither series nor movies can be played. Social networks have quickly echoed the problems and services such as « DownDetector »Have begun to report the incident showing a high peak of connectivity errors.

The global streaming giant’s support page is a bit confusing right now. On the one hand, he bluntly points out that “Netflix is ​​working! We are not currently experiencing any disruption to our streaming service. ” But, on the other hand, it indicates that the “Netflix error tvq-pb-101 (1.10.0)”. Regarding the latter, it seems related to Smart TVs, although Netflix does not work in browsers either. The platform simply tells us that “We are investigating this error to determine the solution.”

Netflix’s downfall comes at a delicate time for the platform. In addition to the threat that Amazon Prime Video or Disney + already posed, we now have HBO Max in Spain and more countries. All of these platforms offer lower prices and access 4K without the need to shell out more money. In fact, Netflix’s latest price hike may have resulted in the massive decline of many people who no longer see the platform as attractive with existing competition.

Today the streaming platform is one of the most used services in Spain and capitalizes about 300,000 million dollars. We will update the information as more details become known, but it seems unlikely that the service will be out of service for more than a few minutes.

Updated 22:15 – Netflix is ​​working again.