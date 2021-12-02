Netflix: December releases and what's to come in 2022 with video game series included

A new month begins and with it many movies and series come to Netflix. In this note we leave you which ones are coming for the last month of 2021 and we also tell you the premieres that the streaming platform confirmed for next year.

As is customary, at the beginning of each month we write down on the calendar the dates on which Netflix upload new movies and series that we’ve been waiting for on your platform. With December comes the second part of the fifth season of The Money Heist, the second season of The witcher, the fourth of Cobra Kai, the movie Don’t look up, and much more. However, this is not the only thing that the giant of streaming ad. We already have several titles confirmed for 2022 and some new release dates, among these are: Archive 81, In From The Cold, season 2 of Raising Dion and Vikings: Valhalla.

Starting today, the third movie of What happened yesterday, cell phone, the anime Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and season three of Lost in Space. Regarding part 5 Vol 2 of The Money Heist, we can see it this Friday, while those who follow the DC series, Titans, and they want to see the third season, they have to wait until December 8. We have several second seasons: Elite Short Stories (December 15), The witcher (December 17) and Emily in Paris (December 22th).

December arrived! Month of many gifts and many marathons. These are the December premieres. 🙌🤩🎁 pic.twitter.com/S36QMb9msR – Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) December 1, 2021

The movie Don’t look up, with the incredible cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Himesh Patel, Ariana Grande and more comes to Netflix The 24th of December. And refering to Cobra KaiWe will be able to enjoy the long-awaited fourth season at the end of the year, just on December 31st. So we close it up well, right?

Now let’s go to what will be available next year. In January we will be able to see the supernatural horror series Archive 81, an original story inspired by the popular podcast of the same name (January 14). Too In From The Cold (January 28) the series that will cover the life of Jenny, a single mother, who will be seen between a rock and a hard place when the CIA forces her to confront her past as a Russian agent expert in bioengineering, which was also the product of a Highly classified KGB experiment, which granted him special abilities.

On February 1, the second season of Raising Dion, where we will see Dion as she continues to hone her powers with the support of her mother, they must prevail again, navigating twists, turns and surprise visitors, not only to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.

On February 25 we will have Vikings: Valhalla, the series set more than a hundred years after the end of VIKINGS. This new show will chronicle the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings to ever live: the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson, his headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter and the ambitious Norse prince Harald Sigurdsson.

Still without confirmed dates, in 2022 we can also see: the animated series Magic: The Gathering; the horror and suspense series The Midnight Club; The Sandman, a series based on the DC comics with the same name; All of Us Are Dead, a South Korean television series; the second season of Alice in Borderland; First Kill, the series based on the book of the same name that focuses on a teenage vampire. Let’s not forget about anime Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, the spin-off series based on the film Army of the dead, directed by Zack Snyder.

There’s so much to Geeked about in 2022 pic.twitter.com/26SSgg0rjV – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 30, 2021

On the other hand, it will be the year he returns Stranger things with its fourth season, we will also see again The Umbrella Academy with season three, as well as the third batch of episodes of the series Locke & Key. For gamers, Netflix does not miss projects based on video games, especially if we take into account how well they did with Arcane and Castlevania, the platform will release: Resident Evil, The Cuphead Show !, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and the prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Peter friedlander, head of series scripted in Netflix United States / CanadaBefore listing everything to come for 2022, he commented: “Genre stories have the power to transport us to new universes like Stranger Things’ Upside Down, to teach us new vocabulary like The Witcher, and most importantly, to unite us in our shared love of science fiction, horror, fantasy, anime and everything in between“.

There are more premieres that will surely be released next year, but for now it seems that we are more than fine with all the content we have to enjoy on the platform. streaming. It remains for us to mark on the calendar the date that excites us the most and wait to see that series or movie and enter a whole new universe (or continue discovering it, in case it is a continuation, prequel or spin-off).

