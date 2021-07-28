A live action series about Final fantasy it could be in development right now. The one in charge of bringing Square Enix’s work to the small screen it would be Netflix, and it seems that the sources behind this report are «trustworthy»And have been tested before. Square Enix and Sony announced in 2019 who would be developing a live action series of Final Fantasy XIV, and although we have not heard from since then, this new series would arrive for join the list of productions from Square Enix.

The report was made by the Giant Freakin Robot website, who says he has received the information from a source «reliable and proven«. Netflix has recently claimed to have a great interest in video games, confirming its foray into this industry in recent statements. Already we have seen several video games being adapted by the company to series, with examples like The Witcher, Castlevania, Resident Evil, and more to come in the coming months.

Up to now there is a total lack of information about it, so whatever is said will remain as little more than a rumor. However, it will be very interesting to see how Netflix will guide this supposed series real action Final fantasy, and given the nature of the project, we are dying to see real people taking the place of our favorite characters.

Final fantasy has a future quite busy. Square Enix has prepared the launch of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, the reimagining the classics of the franchise that will arrive soon, while it is developing Final Fantasy XVI, Final Fantasy VII Remake 2. On the other hand, the company confirmed the development of a spin-off from the franchise called Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, a game that will come with big influences on the Souls franchise. Stay tuned for more news!