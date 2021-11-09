The streaming platform is going to add a new function focused on the smallest of the house that will allow them to see small clips of the children’s content that they have available at that time.

That Tik Tok is one of the social networks that is succeeding the most is a fact. It already has millions of users who enjoy every day watching or making small video clips full of imagination.

Companies also know how successful it has been and some are going to start copying it. In this case it is Netflix which has decided to include a new feature on its platform which can be very similar to what Tik Tok offers us.

They are going to start offering short video clips aimed at children, with selected snippets of the content created for them.

This function is going to be called Kids Clips and seeks to attract younger audiences to the platform’s products. It could be found on the Netflix iOS app and they would add new clips on a daily basis based on the shows they have and those who would join the show grid.

It is not the first time they have made a movement of these characteristics. At the beginning of the year they launched a similar feature called Fast Laughs. that showed the best moments of some comic series or monologues.

It seeks to attract the attention of consumers of new technologies. If you offer small clips of something that the public might like, maybe they will get hooked on a new series and can keep the subscription longer.

At the moment only in America

The effort that Netflix is ​​making is big enough to keep its users happy. Fast Laughs launched earlier this year as a trial and now they have added Kids Clips, approaching a new sector.

Although the idea of ​​both functions is similar, they differ in their viewing mode. Fast Laughs was viewed vertically, while Kids Clips is made to be consumed with the screen horizontally. Looking like this takes up the entire screen and kids can watch 10-20 short videos at a time.

This feature will premiere next week, but It will only be available in the United States, Canada and Latin Spanish-speaking countries.