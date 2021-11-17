Netflix decided to change the way it measures the audience of its content.

This is a decision that, according to the streaming service’s explanation, will offer greater clarity when analyzing the success of the platform’s programs.

Starting this week, Netflix will classify its content taking into account the total number of hours viewed by users.

Before, he used a very controversial and controversial method: he measured the audience of a program based on the number of subscribers who watched at least two minutes.

In addition, Netflix announced that it will publish audience data on a weekly basis, and not just in conjunction with quarterly earnings reports, as it has done so far.

The changes are evidently due to criticism Netflix has received in recent years that it is not transparent enough with consumers, investors and its own producers when it comes to providing information about the audience.

Netflix’s argument is simple: by not selling commercials in its programming, it did not need to be tied to the traditional measurement standards of commercial TV.

Will this new way of measuring content success be a step towards the appearance of commercials on Netflix?

It is difficult to know if this will mean the arrival of advertising to Netflix, but it is a start.

The truth is that by offering more precise data related to the success of its contents, it could be a first move in that sense.

The truth is that the streaming landscape is increasingly congested, so Netflix now competes for viewers and creative talent with other very strong players, such as Walt Disney, Apple and Amazon.

Thus, advertising for Netflix could be a path to take, although perhaps not in the short term.

The most watched Netflix series (without ads)

On its website for the press and on the YouTube channel, Netflix published a video in which it summarizes how it will publish the most viewed series on a weekly basis. “Find out what people around the world are watching: Top10: Netflix will publish weekly Top 10 lists of the most popular TV shows and movies.”

From November 8-14, his most-watched movie was “Red Notice,” a movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds that garnered 148.7 million viewing hours since Friday, when it opened.

And the most popular television show that week was “Narcos: Mexico,” with 50.3 million hours viewed.

The rankings will also be posted on Netflix’s home page, a decision that the streaming service hopes will serve as a means of promotion: the famous word of mouth.

Netflix said it hired the EY company to review the new metrics and to issue a report on their effect, which will be released in 2022.