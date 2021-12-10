Netflix canceled Cowboy bebop, as reported The Hollywood Reporter. The adaptation live action from the popular anime by Shinichiro Watanabe did not meet expectations of the streaming video platform. Not only in criticism – opinions were mixed – but also in audience ratings. After all, it is this last parameter that determines whether Netflix goes ahead – or not – with a production.

According to sources close to the aforementioned media, on Netflix they compared the audience figures with the budget allocated to Cowboy bebop, and simply concluded that it was not worth continuing with a second season.

It is surprising, yes, that the news comes just three weeks after the premiere of the first and only season. It seems that in Netflix didn’t want to waste time and they decided to quickly forget about any possibility of continuing Cowboy bebop. Instead, the company will focus on content that is guaranteed to be successful.

To be honest, the flood of negative opinions about Cowboy bebop It already made us think that the series did not expect a good future. Creating an adaptation with live actors is never easyEven less so when it’s based on an acclaimed anime. In fact, when it was officially announced, fans did not agree that Hollywood would take over the project. However, this is the kind of risk that the service is willing to take on a constant basis.

