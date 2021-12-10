There is no denying that 2021 has been one of the most successful years in the history of Netflix, setting record after record with series such as The Squid Game, Arcane, Rumbo al Infierno, The Assistant or the final season of La casa de papel. And all this in the absence of the imminent return of The Witcher. However, the North American platform has also had notorious failures. This is the case that concerns us today. And it is that now we have known that Netflix cancels Cowboy Bebop after its first season, which was released on the video on demand service on November 19, less than a month ago.

Although the series directed by Jeff Pinkner and André Nemec it has not reaped bad figures at all, the reception in terms of professional criticism and fans has not lived up to expectations that Netflix had deposited in the live-action adaptation of one of the most beloved anime in history. The story centers on a peculiar group of bounty hunter who travel the galaxy in search of money and adventure, each of them dealing with their troubled past, which will bring dire consequences in the present.

This is how the first notes of the second season of The Witcher are being

Pinkner and Nemec have made an effort to try and keep the tone of the anime with a fairly inspired cast captained by John Cho, Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir, but it has not been enough to keep afloat a series that does not seem to have dazzled anyone: neither anime fans nor newcomers to the universe of Shinichiro Watanabe. So things, Cowboy bebop says goodbye to its live-action adaptation after its first season, which will prevent us from meeting the real-life version of Ed. Fortunately, anime continues to exist to enjoy and, in fact, it is also available on Netflix.