Netflix announces the main releases that will arrive in 2022, as part of its Geeked label

Although Netflix still has some big pending releases in the remainder of the year, like the movie Don’t look up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, as well as the second season of The witcher, service streaming It is already being repaired to start 2022 with everything, and shares its list of series and movies that will be released next year.

Among the premieres, which are part of the platform’s Geeked seal, highlight season 4 of Stranger things, live action adaptation The Sandman, based on the Neil Gaiman comics, and The Witcher: Blood Origin, the spin-off from the hit series starring Henry Cavill.

The second season of Alice in borderland, Locke & Key season 3, The Umbrella Academy season 3, plus game adaptations, such as The Cuphead Show, a live action series from resident Evil, the animated adaptation of Magic: The Gathering, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an anime series from the Japanese studio Trigger, whose story is set in the video game universe Cyberpunk 2077.

Also on the list are Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which is the prequel to the animated series Army of the deadby Zack Snyder; and the return of the masterful narration of Mike flanagan, the creator of Midnight Mass and Haunting of Bly Manoron, which in 2022 will release The midnight club.

Most releases don’t have specific release dates yet, so Netflix recommends keeping an eye on your social networks, especially the Netflix Geeked channels, where all the information about it will be shared. And now, without further ado, here is the list of the main premieres of original productions, which will arrive on Netflix in 2022.

Premieres scheduled for January and February 2022

Archive 81 – January 14

With an original story loosely inspired by a popular podcast, Archive 81 is a supernatural horror series that follows archivist Dan Turner, who agrees to restore video tapes recorded in 1994. By doing so, he discovers that it is the work of the documentary maker. Melody Pendras and plunges into the investigation of a dangerous cult in the Visser apartment building. Little by little, Dan becomes obsessed with finding out what happened to Melody and is convinced that he can rescue her from the horrible end that she had 25 years ago.

Come from the cold – January 28

During a vacation in Europe with her daughter, Jenny, a single American mother, discovers that her life will no longer be the same, after the FBI forces her to confront her past as a Russian spy and the product of a secret KGB experiment that endowed her with special abilities. After a series of mysterious criminal incidents suggests that someone with the same abilities is murdering innocent people, she is forced to leave her low profile to stop that public enemy or risk losing her family and the new life she built.

How to Raise a Superhero: Season 2 – February 1

This series follows the story of Nicole and her son Dion, when the boy begins to manifest mysterious superhero abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man, Season 2 shows us how Dion continues to hone her powers. After befriending the new student Brayden – another boy with powers – a series of alarming events take place, and Dion discovers that danger still lurks, so he and his mother must save not only themselves, but also everyone. the city of Atlanta.

Vikings: Valhalla – February 25

Set more than a thousand years ago and more than a hundred years after the end of the original Vikings series, in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings that ever lived: the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson, his vehement and stubborn sister Freydis Eriksdotter and the ambitious Norse prince Harald Sigurdsson. When tensions between the Vikings and English royalty reach a bloody breaking point and the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three adventurers embark on an epic journey, as they battle for survival and glory.

Releases that will arrive throughout 2022

These premieres do not yet have a definite release date, so they are arranged alphabetically.

Alice in Borderland: Season 2

The epic live-action series is back, adapted from Haro Asō’s hit manga, where a group of young people are forced to play games to survive in the mysterious world of Borderland. To unravel the mysteries of Borderland and return to their world, Arisu, Usagi and their companions have to advance to the next stage, where even more terrifying games await them. Can they finally shed light on the mysteries of Borderland?

We are dead

It is the story of a group of people trapped in a school, where a zombie virus spreads, and of those who fight to save them while the most extreme situations take place.

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas

The animated series traces the origins of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue team when Las Vegas falls to a mysterious zombie outbreak. Zack Snyder will direct two episodes and Meduzarts Animation Studio will be the animation studio.

The Cuphead Show!

This unique character comedy tells the adventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his brother Mugman, who is cautious but easy to convince. They have always supported each other throughout their many misadventures in their surreal home in the Inktero Islands. The new series will delve into the characters and world of Cuphead, with an animation style inspired by the classic Fleischer cartoons from the 1930s.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The animated series tells, in ten episodes, an independent story of the game Cyberpunk 2077, about a street boy trying to survive in a city of the future, where everyone is obsessed with technology and body modification. Since he has nothing to lose, he chooses to protect his life by becoming an “edgerunner”, a kind of mercenary, also known as cyberpunk. Renowned Japan-based animation company Studio Trigger will serve as the animation studio for the series, bringing the world of Cyberpunk to life with its distinctive and vibrant style.

First kill

When it comes time for teenage Juliette to claim her first victim so she can claim her place in a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on Calliope, the new girl in town. But, to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire slayer from a family of renowned exterminators. Each will discover, to their bad luck, that annihilating the other will not be as easy, as it will be to fall for their respective tricks.

Locke & Key: Season 3

The Locke family uncovers more magic inside Key House, while a new threat — the most dangerous yet — looms over Matheson, bringing his own plans for the Keys.

Magic: The Gathering

It is the new animated series from Entertainment One (eOne), Hasbro’s global entertainment studio, based on the characters and fantasy worlds of Magic: The Gathering – the card game for PC and mobile devices – as well as its strategy captivating gameplay.

The midnight club

A new horror series from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy (The Curse of Hill House; Midnight Mass) based on the creative works of bestselling author Christopher Pike.

resident Evil

It is a series live action which will tell a new story, based on Capcom’s legendary video game franchise, where, almost 30 years after the discovery of the T virus, a new outbreak reveals the darkest secrets of the Umbrella Corporation.

Sandman

Sandman is a new dark fantasy series based on the comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman (Good Omens; Coraline and the Secret Door). Sandman follows in the footsteps of Morpheus, the god of sleep, and his impact on the world, as he tries to correct the cosmic and human mistakes he made during his existence. The result is a rich combination of modern myth and dark fantasy, where contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend intertwine seamlessly.

Stranger Things 4 – releases mid-2022

In the summer of 2022, the fourth installment of Stranger Things will arrive, the acclaimed series that is a tribute to the genre films of the 80s, which marked a generation. It is set in Hawkins, Indiana, a seemingly normal town, where a huge supernatural mystery lurks, as well as secret government experiments and a dangerous portal that connects our world with a powerful but sinister kingdom.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3

On the same day, in 1989, forty-three children were born, inexplicably, to women who the day before showed no signs of pregnancy. Seven of them were adopted by a billionaire, who later decided to found the Umbrella Academy. In 2019, the estranged family reunites on the news of their father’s mysterious passing, but begins to fracture once again, due to their very different personalities and abilities, not to mention the looming threat of a worldwide apocalypse.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

In an elven world, 1200 years before the world of Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost in time: the creation of the prototypical sorcerer and the events that led to the crucial moment of the Conjunction of the Spheres, when the universes of monsters, men and elves merged into one.