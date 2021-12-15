Netflix often has that reputation for adding features too late, but they always come in the end. In this case, the streaming platform has already incorporated the possibility of removing movies and series from its ‘Continue watching’ list, although this function had not yet landed in its app for televisions until now.

The company announces that this feature has already reached smart TVs, being able to eliminate any content from the ‘Continue watching’ list and keep this list always updated with only the titles we want.

How to remove any title from ‘Continue Watching’ on Smart TVs

To access this function, you just need to choose the title of the list that you want to remove and in the drop-down menu select the option to ‘Remove from Keep Watching’.





In case we have selected this option by mistake, we also have the possibility to go back by undoing the changes. To do this, simply select the arrow icon that appears in the options.

In an official Netflix blog post, Christine Doig-Cardet, Director of Product Innovation at Netflix, added the following:

“Whether you’re deleting a new choice that hasn’t quite convinced you, an old favorite you’ve re-watched too many times, or organizing your list in the style of Marie Kondo, this new button allows you to constantly update your list of ‘ Keep watching ‘with the series and movies that you can’t wait to see. “

Removing titles from the ‘Continue Watching’ list do not disappear from our viewing history. To do this, we will have to access Netflix via the web. Within our profile, we go to our icon and select the ‘Account’ option. In this section, we look for where it says ‘Viewing activity’, and it will be here where we can delete any title from the history.

