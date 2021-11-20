Néstor Girolami was one of the drivers called to fight for the WTCR title in the 2021 campaign. The Argentine had one of the Honda Civic Type Rs at his disposal and his performance in his previous two seasons in the World Touring Car Cup invited optimism. Nevertheless, Girolami has had a season full of problems that have prevented him from performing at his level, taking him away from the fight for the top positions in the rankings since the beginning of the year. Despite getting a podium in Germany and a victory in the Czech Republic, Girolami has assumed the role of ‘subordinate’ in the final stretch of the year.

His attempts to help Esteban Guerrieri in his fight for the title They are the best example of Girolami’s spirit and his work as a ‘team man’. With everything, Girolami has a bitter aftertaste facing a year that has been far from going as it would have liked with the Honda Civic Type R from Münnich Motorsport: «My season hasn’t been bad, but no luck. We have had two punctures in Most and Pau that have taken us away from the fight for the top positions. These two setbacks have knocked me out of the title battle».

Taking stock of the season and thinking about 2022, Girolami adds: “We started the year very strong, but our rivals played their cards and they showed their true level in the second half of the season. Lynk & Co complained about the ‘BoP’ and then they were very loud. In the last two rounds they have delivered the coup de grace with Ehrlacher. We have been more transparent. We are in talks with Honda to stay in 2022, we are defining some details. We also want to see if I run any other program in another series other than him WTCR, but always with Honda “.